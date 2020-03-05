Judith "Judy" Foster Armstrong Judith "Judy" Foster Armstrong, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on November 2, 1947, she was the only child of the late Stanley Foster Armstrong and Elva Vay Updike. Judy graduated from Lane High School in Charlottesville and had a business college degree. She worked at the University of Virginia and was later a long time resident of the Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville. Judy was a cherished member of the Charlottesville 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Hill & Wood in Charlottesville. Bishop Troy Johnson will officiate. Interment will be at Holly Memorial Gardens.

