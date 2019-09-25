Paul David Foster Jr., 72, of Madison County, passed away on September 19, 2019, at UVA Medical Center after a courageous bout with cancer. Though devastated by the enormous loss, his family takes great comfort in the certainty of his Christian faith and the Kingdom life that he has begun. Apart from Jesus, Paul's greatest love was his wife of 47 years, Janet, and their two children, Davey and Jennifer. His much loved extended family includes Jennifer's husband, Eric Rimel, and their children, Owen and Evan; and Davey's wife, Rebecca, and their children, Sophia, Sarah, and Anthony. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, David and Roberta Foster. He is survived by his beloved brother and his wife, Dwight and Irene Foster, also of Madison, and his beloved sister and her husband, Susan and Rick Roderick of Crozet. Paul shared a very special relationship with his nephews, Luke Foster and Peter Roderick, and was also close with and mutually loved by all of Janet's sisters and brother (whom he affectionately referred to as his "out-laws"). Paul maintained a love affair with the ocean that began as a First Mate on a deep-sea fishing gig in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the Summer of '69. This eventually led to his own charter fishing business in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. That love affair continued, in the subsequent years, where he lived on the coast of Florida with his family, and more recently, where he most enjoyed his time at the Deltaville-Chesapeake Bay coast with his extended family, the infamous "River Cottage." Professionally, Paul left a long and prosperous career as a building consultant with Kings Berry Homes, Inc. and started Madison Motors with his brother in 1986. Today that business continues, as a result of his enduring guidance, with his brother Dwight, son Davey, and nephew Luke. Known only by those who knew him best, Paul was a very, very funny man. In what might be described as a "Bob Newhart" personality, Paul could easily make fun of himself (and others) in his "dumb like a fox" sort of way that, of course, only Paul could get away with. The family's dear friend and former pastor, Dr. R.W. Turner Jr. will lead a celebration of his life service, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. In lieu of flowers, should you feel led, please make donations to the Gideon Ministries (www.gideons.org) or Hope Builders Ministries https://hbmin.org, Address: P.O. Box 317, Greenwood, VA 22943, Phone: 434-825-7661.
