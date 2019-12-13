Myron Marquell Fountain, 40, affectionately known as "Boochie", began his eternal transition from his earthly labor on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born on November 27, 2019, in Louisa, Va., to his loving and devoted parents, Patricia Fountain and Steven Harris of Gordonsville, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Makayla Anderson of Charlottesville, Va., Amaya Fountain, of Gordonsville, Va; and Caden Haney, of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Doneka Fountain and one niece, Daneja Fountain, both of Gordonsville, Va; one aunt, Priscilla Quarles of Troy, Va; one uncle, James Fountain Jr. of Charlottesville, Va; a dedicated cousin, Corey Fortune; a devoted friend, Michael Bruce; and a host of family and friends. He will be forever missed and remembered for all of his hilarious jokes and his infectious smile. He will always be remembered for the evenings he spent reading to his precious niece, Daneja. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at The Sun Chapel at D.D. Watson Louisa, with Pastor Clifford C Waller officiating. Interment will follow at the Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery 1042 Zion Road Gordonsville, VA 22942. D.D. Watson of Louisa, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
