October 16, 1923 - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Jeanne Marie Fournier died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Jeanne was born at her Charlottesville home on October 16, 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Long Fournier and Paul Edward Fournier; and her beloved grandfather, Adam Henry Long. She is survived by her cousins, William Otto, Charles Otto, Herman Wheeler, Susan and Quentin Gilbert and their children, Chase, Michelle and her daughter, Selby. Jeanne graduated from Charlottesville's McIntire High School in 1942. After graduation, she began work on a temporary basis for Virginia Tech's Cooperative Extension. She joked about never being told her job had ended and retired after 44 years. She was knowledgeable of the region's agriculture and enjoyed being of service to the people of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. She was a local history buff and could speak at length on interesting facts and details of the area. She was an active member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a member of Blanche White Circle and had many special friends in this group. She had traveled to Hawaii and Europe and made many beach trips with close friends. Jeanne will be missed by special friends, John Carlton, Gail Samuels, Betty and David Vaden, Elizabeth Payne, Emily Rhodes, Ann Muse and her friends at Our Lady of Peace. She enriched their lives with her love and caring spirit. Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville/Albemarle Rescue Squad, 828 McIntire Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Friends may sign the online register book at www.hillandwood.com.
