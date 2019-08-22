Bernice Lee Fox passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Steve Watson; loving mother of Steven Ronald (the late Denise), Richard Arnold (Heidi), and Kevin Lee; grandmother of Victoria, Justin, Cassandra, Katharine, Christian, and the late Sarah Irene; and great-grandmother of Henry and Noelle. Relatives and friends may call at the Bogwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, Md., Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. and at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2620 Fray's Mill Rd., Ruckersville, VA 22968, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, 727-849 1st. St. S., Charlottesville, VA 22902 www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com

