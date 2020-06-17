Carolina Maude (Hickman) Fox Carolina Maude (Hickman) Fox, 93, of Raphine, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Nelson County, on November 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Carl Kenny Sr. and Mary (Hughes) Hickman. Carolina was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and a number of heritage based organizations. She worked for the University of Virginia Medical Center until her retirement at the age of 85. Carolina was very talented at making quilts, embroidery, and candlewicking. She greatly enjoyed doing genealogy research, traveling, and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fox; siblings, Andrew Hickman, Carl Hickman, Hazel Phillips, and Elizabeth Alexander; and her son-in-law, Leon "Andy" Anderson. Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Dale Anderson of Annapolis, Md., and Deborah Williamson and husband, Joe, of Arrington; grandchildren, Erika Critzer, Nora Critzer, Adrienne Anderson, and Chris Anderson and his wife, Joslyn; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Ava Jones, Heather Anderson, Alexis, Madeline, Rylee, Brittney, and Gabriel Anderson; a special family friend, Anges Thompson; as well as numerous niece, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. Family and friends attending are asked to meet at the cemetery and if able, to please be wearing facial masks and practice social distancing. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carolina's memory to Hebron Baptist Church. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Carmina and Melvin Bender of Blue Ridge Christian Homes for their loving care of Carolina and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
