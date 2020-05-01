James "Jimmy" Massie Fox, 83, of Gordonsville, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born October 8, 1936 in Albemarle County, he was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a life member of the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from Comdial where he worked for many years, then worked at the Gordonsville Sports Supply and also as a driver for Enterprise car rental. He was the son of the late Rufus Russell Fox and Ernestine Purvis Fox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Amelia Riley Fox; his sisters, Shirley Mae Fox and Barbara Ann Snead. Jimmy is survived by two sisters, Bernice Drumheller of Lovingston, and Joyce Shiflett of Crozet; one sister-in-law, Mary Price of Charlottesville; three sons, Randy and wife, Lynn, of Keswick, Greg and wife, Robbye, of Olney, Md., and Massie and wife, Julie, of Mechanicsville, Md.; eight grandchildren, Rob, Tiffany, Anna, Brady, Jamie and wife Esther, Paige, Mallory, and Hayley; four great- grandchildren, Zoe, Landon, Skylar, and Remy. The family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors, to many to mention, who have given generously of their time, but a special thank you to Cammie Sykes, his home health care provider and his buddy, Steve Riner. They would also like to thank all the Doctors and Staff at the University Medical Center for all the care and support shown to Jimmy and the family. Graveside services will be private at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 297, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

