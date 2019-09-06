Marilyn L. Fox died on August 25, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Born on March 6, 1925, in New Haven, Conn., to Louise and Arthur C. Hatje, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Fox Jr.; her son, Peter J. Fox III; and her brother, Arthur. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Richard, Judith and Mary Lou; five grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Peter, Adam and Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren, Aaron, Andrew, Aidan, Madeline, Brendan and Charles; her brother, Paul; her Conn. family and friends as well as new found Va. friends. She courageously moved to Va. in 2003, bringing with her a lifetime of Conn. memories. In her memory please extend the same love you offered her to the next newcomer that enters your life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.