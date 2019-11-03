Leslie Lucas Frazier, 58, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1960 to the late Barbara Thurston and Russell Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Tommy Thurston; brother, Dennis Thurston; and her son, Thomas Allen Lucas. She is survived by her children, Ashley (Frankie), Adam, and Brittnany; her grandchildren, Travis, Cody and Rachel; her former husband, Freddie Frazier; sister-in-law, Lucille Norvell; and her friend, Gerald Turpin. A memorial service will be held at Browns Cove United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Duane Johnson, with a gathering afterwards in the reception room.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.