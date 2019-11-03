Leslie Lucas Frazier, 58, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1960 to the late Barbara Thurston and Russell Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Tommy Thurston; brother, Dennis Thurston; and her son, Thomas Allen Lucas. She is survived by her children, Ashley (Frankie), Adam, and Brittnany; her grandchildren, Travis, Cody and Rachel; her former husband, Freddie Frazier; sister-in-law, Lucille Norvell; and her friend, Gerald Turpin. A memorial service will be held at Browns Cove United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Duane Johnson, with a gathering afterwards in the reception room.

