Patricia Mullins Freeman of Orange, Virginia, passed away at home on October 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Fulton Pierce Mullins and Edith Cookenour Mullins. Patti is survived by her husband, Robert Timothy Freeman of Orange; two sons, Benjamin Timothy Freeman and William Michael Freeman; and a daughter, Caroline Margaret Rebecca Freeman. Also surviving are two brothers William Wren Mullins and Michael Perry Mullins. There will be a Celebration of Life for Pattie at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
