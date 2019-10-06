Ruth Griffin French, 79, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on March 6, 1940, in Onieda, N.Y.,, she was the daughter of the late Faye McFerran Griffin and John Griffin. She was also predeceased by her son, Todd R. French. After earning a Master's Degree, Mrs. French began a career as an elementary teacher in public schools. Later she was a reading specialist, teaching in middle school and high school in Rush Henrietta Central Schools in upstate New York, retiring in 1998. After she retired, she continued her love of working with children by volunteering at her church and after school programs. She and her husband moved to Charlottesville in 2005. She was also a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband, Richard Louis French, whom she married in August 1, 1959; a son, David S. French and his wife, Melissa; a daughter-in-law, Michele French; and five grandchildren, Tyler, Ellie, Drew, Austin and Cole. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday October 11, 2019, at Aldersgate UMC with Pastor Julie Nitzsche officiating. Interment will be private. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The American Cancer Society, 1445 Rio Rd E., #104, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
