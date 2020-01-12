Jack Lewis Fulton, 89, long time resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Monday, January 6, 2020 with his children by his side. He suffered a broken heart from losing his beloved wife of 68 years, Suzanne Reardon Fulton, the prior day. He was born in Belews Creek, North Carolina where he lived until moving to Richmond, Virginia while in high school. He graduated from Glen Allen High School where he enjoyed boxing, tinkering with cars, and making lifelong friends. Immediately following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War on the Battleship Wisconsin, BB64. After leaving the U.S. Navy and Norfolk, Virginia, he and Suzanne briefly moved back home to Richmond where they began their family. A job offer brought them to Charlottesville in 1963, where Jack began his long career with AT&T (formerly Long Lines). Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, he took on a second job of painting lines in parking lots throughout Charlottesville. After retiring in 1983 he taught electronics at Comdial and Piedmont Virginia Community College for almost a decade. Never the one to sit still for long, Jack bought a step van and converted it into a food truck. He enjoyed selling hotdogs, sandwiches, and ice cream as a past time for several years around Charlottesville. His last career found him at The Darden School of Business through the early 2000s. Jack was one of two children born to the late Joel and Dora Fulton. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Jo Brown; son-in-law, Walter Parrott; and grandson, Julian Parrott. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Parrott, Michael Fulton, Nancy (Daniel) Peyton, Laura Fulton, and Suzanne (John) Flach. He is also survived by six grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson, and one great-granddaughter. He appreciated traveling the world with the Navy and later the country with his family in their Winnebago. He enjoyed tending to his many vegetable gardens, building computers, cooking, and especially flying his Cessna 172. Jack was a voracious reader and amassed an enormous book collection. He was always reading multiple books at one time. He loved Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and was probably their most frequent customer, often making a daily trip for those hot fresh doughnuts. Jack briefly pursued a career in boxing which took him to the YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia. While there he was hired to help build the Shirley Highway, now I-95. Only a few fights into his budding boxing career, his dreams were dashed, as he was told maybe boxing wasn't for him. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary service starting at 6:30 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, Charlottesville with Father Joseph Mary Lukyamuzi officiating. Burial with military honors will take place in the Monticello Memory Gardens. The family extends thanks to neighbors Charles Wilmer and Herman Howard, for lawn care, snow removal, and all the everyday details that they saw to that made our parents' lives so much easier. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Fulton, Jack Lewis
To send flowers to the family of Jack Fulton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Mass
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Holy Comforter Catholic Church
Jefferson St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Jefferson St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Guaranteed delivery before Jack's Mass begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.