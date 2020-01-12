Suzanne White Reardon Fulton, 87, long time resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020, with her husband and children by her side. She battled Alzheimer's Disease for many years. She was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. Suzanne graduated from Glen Allen High School where she enjoyed cheerleading and was captain of the team. Shortly after high school she married Jack Fulton and they were married for 68 years. She then devoted the rest of her life to raising her five children, serving her church and community as a room mom for all of her children and a Brownie Leader. Suzanne was one of three children born to the late Daniel and Marguerite Reardon, also of Richmond. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Martin and brother, Daniel Reardon, son-in-law, Walter Parrott and grandson, Julian Parrott. She is survived by her husband, Jack; her children, Elizabeth Parrott, Michael Fulton, Nancy (Daniel) Peyton, Laura Fulton, and Suzanne (John) Flach. She is also survived by six grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson, and one great-granddaughter. Suzanne enjoyed traveling around the United States in the family's Winnebago with her husband and children in tow. In later years, she and Jack frequently drove the Skyline Drive as she loved being in the mountains and especially enjoyed watching the leaves change colors in the fall. She was an avid cross word puzzle worker before macular degeneration took her eyesight over her last fifteen years. Suzanne was affectionately called the Queen by her family and was known for her sweet and forgiving spirit and enjoyable sense of humor. She had a small aircraft pilot's license that she wasn't too sure she wanted, but pursued it anyway at the encouragement of her husband. On her solo flight all went well at the Gordonsville Airport until the landing, where she missed the runway and went through some honeysuckle bushes before bringing the nose of the plane to rest in the pond. She and Jack would go on to fly their Cessna 172 to visit family in Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C, Atlanta, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary service starting at 6:30 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, Charlottesville with Father Joseph Mary Lukyamuzi officiating. Burial will take place in the Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank Kathy Norwood of Home Instead, Shelly Green of At Home Care Staffing and Nicole Moody of Hospice of the Piedmont for all of their help, love and care. "We cannot thank you enough for all you did to make her final days more comfortable, dignified, and peaceful." Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Fulton, Suzanne White Reardon
Service information
Jan 18
Mass
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Holy Comforter Catholic Church
Jefferson St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Jefferson St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
