Charles Wiley Furrow, 76, went to be with his heavenly father on September 3, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 16, 1943, in Waiteville, W.Va., to the late Fred Dewitt and Alleen Mulder Furrow, he was also preceded in death by a brother, John M. Furrow. Charlie was a graduate of Gap Mills High School and attended West Virginia University. He served in the Peace Corp in Brazil from 1962-64. He worked for Hercules in Covington, Va. He dedicated over 25 years and retired from Kloeckner Pentaplast in Gordonsville, Va. He was a devoted member and elder of Gordonsville Presbyterian Church. His passions included soccer and chasing trains. Charlie is survived by his wife, Patricia; his three daughters, Ana Church and Steve, Mariley Furrow and Lewis, and Sandra O'Connor and Shawn; three stepsons, Richard, Robert, and Mark Jackson and Sarah; brother, the Rev. Dewitt Furrow; grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua, Leyton, Jarrett, Kieran, and Aidan; eight step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Gordonsville Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gordonsville Presbterian Church or to Legacy Hospice, 500 Faulconer Dr., Suite 100, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.