Margaret "Peggy" S. Gable, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1931, in Myerstown, Pa. to the late Harry William and Isabel Shepherd. An accomplished flutist, Peggy gave up a potential music career to marry her sweetheart, John R. Gable Jr. in 1950. They raised two children while moving from Pennsylvania to Illinois to New Jersey and, once their children were grown, on to Maryland and Virginia. Peggy was involved in civic and arts organizations throughout most of her life. She was instrumental in starting the popular Afternoon Tea at The Mansion at Strathmore in Bethesda, Md. Peggy's work life covered a gamut of occupations. She was most proud of helping her daughter open and run Studio Baboo in her later years. Peggy had a great zest for life and was known for always being fashionably attired with a scarf wrapped stylishly around her neck and beautiful red nails. She loved to travel and visited most of the countries on her bucket list. Peggy was an accomplished beadwork artist, making exquisite jewelry and objects for herself and friends. She generously shared her passion, teaching the art of beadwork to many others. She was also an avid Mah Jongg player. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Terri Gable and her husband, Frank J. Ehlers; three grandchildren, J. Richard Gable IV, Jennifer Lesperance and James R. Gable; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Isaac and Jack; and a sister, Patricia Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Gable Jr.; her son, John R. Gable III; and her brother, William Shepherd. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Holy Comforter Catholic Church in Charlottesville. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 www.hopva.org or to the American Cancer Society.
