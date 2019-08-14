Charles "Chuck" J. Gagliano, age 88, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m. at Our Church of Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Go to www.hillandwood.com for more detailed information.
