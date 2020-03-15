September 3, 1924 - Friday, March 13, 2020 Dudley B. Gaines, 95, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, March 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Elmer E. Burruss Sr. and Bessie Dudley Burruss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, McPhersonW.(Nick)Gaines Sr., and brothers Elmer E. Burruss Jr. and Joseph Edward Burruss II. Born in Richmond, Dudley moved to Charlottesville with her family in the late 1920s and, other than her years as an army wife when she lived in Texas and Germany, lived in Charlottesville the rest of her life. She was an active member of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and hiked at least once a week until her vision began to fail in her mid-eighties. She spent many volunteer hours maintaining the trails in the Shenandoah National Park and along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Dudley was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed riding her horses Lady and High Wycombe over the years. Additionally, she and Nick raised collies in the early 1960s. Dudley is survived by her children, McPherson W. "Mac" Gaines Jr. (Dita) of Richmond, Elizabeth D. "Betsy" Gaines of Richmond, Raymond E. Gaines (Nancy) of Charlottesville, and Thomas F. Gaines (Carla) of Charlottesville, and five grandchildren. A private interment is planned. A celebration of Dudley's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club (patc.net). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
