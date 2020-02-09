Joan Patricia Galesky, 84, of Charlottesville. Va., died on Wednesday, February, 5, 2020. Born on June 18, 1935, in Stamford, Conn., she was the daughter of Sophie and Thomas Malanowski. She was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters. Joan was an accountant for various corporations in Conn. and advertising agencies in Pa. and Fla. Joan is survived by her daughter, Lynn Ringuette and her husband, Craig; her grandchildren, Ryan Ringuette and Courtney Heyward; and one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Heyward. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joan at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on Alderman Road. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital at stjude.org/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

