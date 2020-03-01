Stuart Lion Gardiner, of Crozet, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after battling dementia and cancer. He was 65. Stu was born in Vienna, Austria on January 8, 1955, to Lion and Carolyn Rohman Gardiner. He grew up in McLean, Virginia, where at age 15 he first met Mary-Margaret who drove on their first date. Stu graduated from the University of Virginia in 1976 with a degree in elementary education. He tried out a variety of occupations including kindergarten teacher, cardiac catheter technician, house builder, and singer/storyteller, prior to realizing his true vocation as a stock broker. Stu had a successful 31 year career as a broker at Scott and Stringfellow before taking early retirement due to his illness. Stu always loved music. He played guitar, harmonica, keyboard, and sang. Stu was a founding member of The Boomerangs, a classic rock dance band in Charlottesville, with whom he played for 14 years. In addition, Stu was a member of two vocal groups in Charlottesville, the Virginia Consort and the Oratorio Society. Stu is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary-Margaret Kalassay (MM) Gardiner having reconnected with her at their 20th Langley High School reunion. He is also survived by his children, James Lion (Jamie) and Emily Claire Gardiner, both of Charlottesville; sister, Claire Gardiner of Stafford, Va.; brother, Tony Gardiner of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother, David Gardiner (Elaine) of Manitou Springs, Colorado, the Virginia Beachers, and M.M's loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lion and Carolyn Gardiner; his aunt, Helen; grandparents, "Besta and Papaw"; cousins, Terry and Nancy; nephew, Tom ("Tommy V") Valentine; and in-laws, Karl "Greypaw" and Winnie McGill Kalassay. Stu passed in the loving care of his daughter who guided him to the other side. On his last afternoon, they listened to the Beatles. "In My Life" was the song he heard last. In honor of Stu, play the Beatles, tell someone how important they are to you, and always remember his smile, humor, wit, and mischievous love of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the All In All The Time Foundation http://aiatt.org/ or the Blue Ridge Tunnel Fund http://blueridgetunnel.org/.
