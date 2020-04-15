January 8, 1936 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Cecil Hudson Gardner, 84, of Keswick, Va., died on April 13, 2020, at his residence. Born on January 8, 1936, he was the son of the late Sanford and Dorothy Gardner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie Gardner; their children, Cecil "C.C." Horace Gardner, Larry Wayne Cox and Steven A. Cox; and by his brothers, Kenneth, Sandford and David Gardner. Cecil was a kind and generous man, with a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and he loved spending time with his family. He would greet everyone with his heart-warming smile and sparkling blue eyes. He would always laugh, even if he didn't hear what you were saying. He could always be found piddling around outside, as he had a love for junk and recycling. Cecil always had a warm fire burning and a rocking chair waiting for someone to stop and chat. He was one-of-a-kind and they simply don't make them like him anymore. Cecil loved all his grandchildren but held a special place in his heart for his grandson, Bradley Shifflett, who he would always take him on joy rides and for Ice cream and burgers. He is survived by his children, Linda Cox Shifflett (Ronnie) and Christopher Gardner (Diane). He is also survived by his siblings, Lewis Gardner and Mary Ellen Giannini; his grandchildren, Brandy Pace, Bradley Shifflett, Stephanie Frazier, Larry Cox Jr., Racheal Coker, Steven Cox, and Joshua Moneymaker; his great-grandchildren, Amber, Alicia, and Alexis Pace; his step-grandchildren, Patrick Shifflett, Samantha Shifflett, Olivia Cox, S.J. Cox, and Liam Cox; his siblings-in-law, Gertrude Mills, and James, Bryant and Dennis Powell, and many nieces, nephews and other family members. Due to the current limitations on public gatherings, Mr. Gardner will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private family service. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Rivanna Baptist Church at 1819 E Market St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

