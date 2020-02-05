Millicent "Pilly" M. Gardner, age 87, of Charlottesville, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born on February 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lindsay Mundy and Eleanor Mundy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie M. Gardner; her twin sister, Margaret Gowen; her granddaughter, Angel Gardner; her sisters, Evelyn Somma, Irene Wood, Louise Estes, and Vastie Reynolds, and by her brothers, Walker Birkhead, Lindsay Mundy Jr.. Pilly is survived by her daughter, Eleanor and her husband, George Vandyke; her son, Jerry Gardner; three grandsons, Jesse Vandyke and fiancée, Mary Jane Gomola, Joey Vandyke, and Kelly Gardner; great-grandson, Dallas Gardner; along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville Chapel, Charlottesville, Va. She was a devoted member of Free Union Baptist Church. where a memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Duane Johnson, officiating. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Boyer, as well as all the wonderful staff at both Commonwealth Senior Living Sweet Memories Unit and Legacy Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
