Anna Bishop Garland, 70, of Charlottesville, Va., gained her wings and went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019. She was surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Anna was born on May 14, 1949, in Atlantic City, N.J., to the late Ruth Josephine Bishop. Anna is survived by her daughters, Aleisha and Airea Garland; and her grandchildren, Justus Garland and Javontus Wayne. A service will be held at the Charlottesville Church of Christ on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m.
