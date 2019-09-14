Leona Anita Washington Garland, 83, passed into eternal peace on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Transitional Care Unit in Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Betsy (Jefferson) Washington; husband, Clarence Richard Garland; stepfather, Lewis Edward Mills Sr.; sister, Evelyn Washington; brother, Carlton Washington; and brothers-in law, Haynes Brown Sr. and Rylander Carter Sr. Leona leaves to cherish in her memory a devoted family, daughters, Terri Washington (William) of Charlottesville, Va., Amy Washington and Evangelist Joyce Groomes, of Troy, Va.; sons, Eric Washington (Nikki) of Charlottesville, Va., and Benjamin Washington of Troy, Va.; sisters, Linda Grooms (Willie), Margaret Carter of Louisa, Va., and Elnora Brown of Troy, Va.; brothers, Charles Washington (Dorothy) and Lewis Mills Jr. of Troy, Va.; brothers-in-law, Robert Garland of Louisa, Va., and Thomas Garland of Cismont, Va.; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Mitchell and Mary Harris, of Cismont, Va. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to thank Preddy Funeral Home and Hospice of the Piedmont for their continuous and loving support. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Preddy Funeral Chapel on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Evangelist Joyce Groomes officiating. Interment will follow at the Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, in Gordonsville, Va. Arrangements by Preddy Funeral Home, 301 South Main St., Gordonville, VA 22942.
