Joseph Crovatt Garnett died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on December 4, 1957, to Dr. Richard Wingfield Garnett Jr. and Margaret Titus Garnett. He is survived by his beloved wife and companion, Christine Lombardi Garnett; the children he adored, Anisa Gray Garnett and Joseph Ramey Garnett; his siblings, Richard Wingfield Garnett III (Catherine), Nelson Leavell Garnett (Becky), and Margaret Garnett Sewell (David); stepdaughters, Shanthi Lombardi and Tara Stankovic Lester; by nieces and nephews and cousins and friends too numerous to list; and by his four-legged friends, Sam, Luna and Motley. He was preceded in death by his parents, by the mother of his children, Soo-z Matthews Garnett, and by his brother, Theodore Titus Garnett. Joe was a skilled carpenter by trade, an eccentric, a musician and maker of drums. He was a lover of boats, a dreamer, a tinkerer, a voracious reader, and a sweet and gentle soul. He lived most of his life in and around Charlottesville and western Albemarle, and will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date, with interment of his ashes at the family cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the ACLU, GlobalMindEd, or to a charity or cause of your choice.
