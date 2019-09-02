Cecil Lewis Garrison, age 85, of Charlottesville, entered eternal rest, Friday, August 30, 2019. Mr. Garrison was the son of the late James W. Sr. and Martha Early Cox Garrison. Cecil was a U.S. Army veteran, stationed in Alaska. He worked as the glass shop manager at Fisher Auto Parts formerly Coiner Parts, for forty plus years. He was an expert mechanic of small engines and enjoyed making wooden toys. Cecil is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise "PeeWee" Garrison; two daughters, Penny Teaque (Joe) and Cindy Thomas (Jay); five grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; and two brothers, James Jr. "Billy" and Henry "Top". He was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene, Peggy and Ruby; grandson, Jason and great-granddaughter, Miranda. Family invites friends to Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Holly Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charlottesville Rescue Squad at www.carsrescue.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

