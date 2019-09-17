Paul Morton Gaston died on June 14, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born on January 31, 1928, to Cornelius and Margaret Gaston in Fairhope, Alabama. He is survived by his three children, Blaise, Chinta and Gareth; his daughters-in-law, Cali and Heather; his granddaughters, Eliza and Mira, along with countless friends around the world. A memorial celebration of his life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The Jefferson School in Charlottesville. Please come share and enjoy music, remembrances, and good cheer. Here are several links to recent writings about his life: https://news.virginia.edu/content/memoriam-historian-paul-gaston-early-civil-rights-activist https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/local-civil-rights-icon-gaston-dies/article_3873fe0e-93c8-11e9-bb8f-fbd9450256ce.html https://www.c-ville.com/gastons-history-idealism-spurred-civil-rights-activist/ In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Virginia Organizing, 703 Concord Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903, https://virginia-organizing.org/donate/ J.F.Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
