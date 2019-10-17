Timothy Orlando Gaston talented lyricist and longtime resident of Charlottesville, Va., died unexpectedly on October 7, 2019, at the age of 40. He is survived by his siblings; his daughter, Ty'Mirra Gaston "TyTy"; his brothers, Fernando Gaston III and Monel John; his sister, Ambrosina Gaston; his nephew, Fernando, Jalil, Josiah, Isaiah, and Troy; his nieces, Mianna, Ambrosia, Jackie, Jamela, Alisandra, and Anastasia; his closest cousin, Will; his brother-in-law, Larry, and a host of loving family and friends who loved Timothy. Timothy was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on October 17, 1978, to the late Fernando Gaston Jr. and Marie Gaston. He had a brother Anthony Gaston who passed in 1995. He graduated from Charlottesville High School with an advanced diploma in 1997. Next, he obtained his Computer Tech Certification in 2013 from Woodrow Wilson Rehab Center. He welcomed his daughter Ty'Mirra Gaston, with Andrea Stinnie on November 14, 2006. He was a devoted farther, hard worker and dedicated musician. A service will be held at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, 208 E Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902, 3 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019. A reception will immediately follow the service.
