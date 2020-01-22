George Thomas Gay Jr., passed away at Hospice House on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1923, at home in Rescue, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas Gay and Pearl Ida (Williams) Gay, and his nine sisters and brothers. He spent his early life in Rescue graduating from Smithfield High School. He was a veteran of the Army Air Force. Although he grew up poor, his father instilled a strong work ethic in him at an early age. He worked several jobs at a time, growing up. Most of his life after being discharged from the Army Air Force was spent with Noland Company in Newport News and Charlottesville. He liked to tell his family that he worked every job in the company starting at the bottom as a warehouse worker until he became the manager of the Charlottesville office. When he retired from Noland, they went back to Smithfield where he bought a boat, oystered and crabbed in the James River like his dad. He loved the water and being on the water but in 1992 they returned to Charlottesville to be near their kids and grandkids. He loved playing baseball and played on a semi-pro team as a young man in Newport News. Golf and bowling were very important and his main goal in golf was to perfect his golf swing. He met the love of his life Charlotte Perdue Gay when she was 19 and he was in the Army Air Force. They were married for 73 years and raised three children, George T. Gay III (BJ) of Waynesboro, Jeannie Gay Mousetis (Mike) of Newport News, and Cindy Gay Hartman (Jack) of Roanoke. They had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mountain Plain Baptist Church, 4281 Old Three Notched Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901, with private burial at the Culpeper Veterans Cemetery in Culpeper, Va. The family will receive friends from 10a a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in his name be made to the Hospice House at 501 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Gay Jr., George Thomas
To plant a tree in memory of George Gay, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.