Lurli Yvonne Phillips Gay passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1939, in Charlottesville. A long term resident of Gordonsville, Va., with countless friends and family, Lurli impacted many over the years through affiliations with Gordonsville Baptist Church, Orange County School System (elementary teacher), and everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Inez Phillips; husband, Clair Roberts Gay; sister, Marjorie Phillips; and brother, Allen Phillips. She is survived by sisters, Anita Edwards, Virginia Utz, and Florence Simmers, and brother, Buzz Phillips. Also survived by her sons, David Gay and wife, Lisa, Tom Gay and wife, Teresa, and Eric Gay, and her four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held as a private ceremony with immediate family. A Memorial Service (Celebration of Life) will be scheduled later this year. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia
