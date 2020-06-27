On Sunday, June 21, 2020, God chose to take one of His own home, Lewis Wesley Gentry, age 65, better known as "Buck." Buck led a wonderful life full of family, friends and baseball. He had a love for sports and was a gifted short-stop player from little league through college. Eventually earning a full Baseball scholarship to VCU. Later in life, he found great joy as a Little League, High School and ACC League Umpire. He met many, many wonderful friends and colleagues along the way. He mentored and coached thousands of players of all ages and experience levels throughout his 45 plus years of baseball. He and his wife Jeannie enjoyed travelling in their later years. He loved nothing better than sitting around by the beach enjoying a good book down by the beach in Duck, N.C., His greatest loves were his 8 grandchildren. He loved all of them dearly and enjoyed each and every moment spent with them. He and his wife attend Free Union Baptist Church. Buck leaves behind his cherished wife of 25 years, Jeannie Campbell Gentry. Mother-in-law Alice F. Campbell whom he dearly loved. His daughter's, Jessica Willhide and her husband, Gavin-their children, Avery, Twins-Caroline & Jax & Niklaus. Holly Gray and her husband, Micah-their children-Emily, Haley, Ethan & Kacie. And a son, Cory Gentry. He leaves behind a sister Beatrice Blevins of Akron, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Mabel Gentry and father Cary Gentry of Covesville, Virginia; Sister, Sarah Ward; Brothers, Charles Cary Gentry Jr and Charles Edward Gentry. The Family would like to acknowledge two very special doctors, A fellow baseball teammate and Cardiologist Dr. Robert Battle and Dr. Amie Munson. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

