The Reverend Calvin Petrie Gentry, 91, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Calvin was born in Charlottesville, on October 9, 1927, the only child of Mary Jane Scott and John Samuel Gentry Jr. He attended McGuffy Grammar School and graduated from Lane High School in 1945. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines, trained at Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, N.Y., and sailed on the Fred C. Ainsworth transport ship bringing troops home from World War II. In 1948 his parents opened Gentry's Food Store on Grady Ave, where he worked for the next twenty years. He joined the Marine Reserves and was called into active service during the Korean War. He was assigned to intelligence training at Ft. Riley, Kan. and sailed on a flagship. In 1968, Calvin entered Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va. Upon graduation in 1971, he served Presbyterian pastorates in North Carolina, West Virginia, and Fork Union, Va. He retired in 1993 from the Presbytery of W.Va., moving to Lake Monticello, Va. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia Anne Entriken Gentry; three children, Calvin Mark Gentry, Mary Anne Gentry, and Brian Scott Gentry; three grandchildren, Clark McGuire, Bella Nixe Hopkins-Gentry, and Isha Sparrow Hopkins-Gentry; several cousins including Marcellus Rea and Bob Gentry; and in-laws, Bill and Ellen Entriken and Sam and Anne Entriken. His family would like to thank the staff of Three Central and Three West at UVA Medical Center, Encompass Health, Hospice of the Piedmont, and Dr. Lehtinen for their compassionate care. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home by the Reverend Elizabeth Forney and the Reverend Tom Levines. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday. Donations in his memory can be made to the Union Presbyterian Seminary, 3401 Brook Rd., Richmond, VA 23227. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
