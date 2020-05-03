February 13, 1928 - Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Ruth L. Gianakos, age 92, of Charlottesville and Gordonsville, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Village at Gordon House. She is survived by her four children, Brenda G. Dolan, C. Nicholas Gianakos (Sharon), John N. Gianakos, and Mary G. Alex (Charles); as well as six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Nicholas C. Gianakos, predeceased her in 1998. The family would like to thank the staff at the Village at Gordon House for their kind, compassionate care during her stay there. Services are private. Hill and Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
