James Waverly Gibson Jr., of Scottsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home. He was 65 years old. Waverly was born on April 28, 1954, to James Waverly Gibson Sr. and the late Nancy Lee Gibson. He is survived by the love of his life, Verta Hoover. He leaves behind his beloved brothers, Tony Lee Gibson and his wife, Peggy, Colin Blaine Gibson, and Lawrence Dale Gibson; and his two favorite sisters, Nita Gail Davis and her husband, Gregg and Karen Ann Brown and her husband, Steve. Waverly was blessed with a big family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He loved drag racing, yard work, fishing, hunting, and a long country ride with his sweetie, Verta. The service will be conducted at the Rivanna Baptist Church, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. Wayne Peterson and the Reverend Larry Wingfield will officiate. All are invited to the reception immediately following the services. Memorials may be sent to the Rivanna Baptist Church, 1819 East Market Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hIllandwood.com.
