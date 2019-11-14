Linda Bowen Gibson passed away on November 7, 2019, at the age of 78. She was surrounded by her family at home in Amelia Island, Fla. Born in Charlottesville, Va., on September 14, 1941, Linda was the only child of James Enich Bowen and Helen Louise Bowen. Raised in Charlottesville, she graduated from Saint Anne's-Belfield, Hollins College and University of Virginia Graduate School. After living in Memphis, Tenn., and Lynchburg, Va., she found her home(s) on the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands of New York and Amelia Island, Fla. Linda loved to dance, cook, garden, play bridge and walk on the beach. She could make friends in any grocery store aisle and had a hand-basket and Tervis cup for every occasion. She loved her alma mater, University of Virginia (Wah-hoo-wah!) and cared for every stray cat her children brought home. She was known for her laugh, her smile and her generosity, and she will be missed and always remembered by her friends and family. Linda is survived by her daughters, Bowen, Jennifer, and Louisa; granddaughters, Reese, Greer and Chloe; and longtime partner, Edward Shorney Mills of Oak Island, N.Y. Memorial services will be held at a later time, however, a plaque memorializing Linda's life will be placed at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the family plot. An announcement will be made for future services. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Linda, we suggest the Nassau Humane Society (Florida) or Monticello Gardens (Virginia). Please contact the family with any questions.
