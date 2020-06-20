August 19, 1945 - June 17, 2020 Roger Lee Gibson, 74, of Crozet, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1945 to Ralph Edgar and Mary Virginia Gibson in Charlottesville Virginia. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn Shifflett Gibson of 45 years. He was well known in the community as a mechanic and proprietor of Fry's Spring Exxon and Ivy Exxon with his brother Steve. He loved watching NASCAR Racing and in his earlier years you could find him racing dirt track at Eastside Speedway. Roger served in the U.S. Army from 1968 1970. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by many along with his pet bird Buddy. He is survived by his son, Craig Gibson and his wife, Amy, of Keswick; his daughter, Lisa Shifflett of Crozet; mother-in-law, Genevieve Shifflett of Crozet; three grandchildren, Kirstie Sexton of Ruckersville, and Andrew and Amaya Gibson of Keswick; and siblings, Steve Gibson, Judy Hinegardner, Nancy Williams and David Lee Dunn. Roger was proceeded in death by his parents; and siblings Mary Ann Goodwin, Marvin Gibson, Rebecca "Becky" Goodwin, Edgar Ralph, Jr Gibson and Sherian Carlson. The family would like to give a special thanks to Sherry Bibb and Lee Atkins for being great friends over the last couple of years. We would also like to thank Piedmont Store not only for their services but for checking in on him daily. We would like to thank the nurses, Tawnya and Michelle, with Care Advantage for the excellent care you have given him these past few weeks. Lastly thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont for helping us through this difficult time. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in White Hall, 4524 Garth Rd., Charlottesville, Va., with Pastor Alan Follet officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions may make a donation to the Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopv.org.

Tags

Load entries