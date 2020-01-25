William Harold Gibson, 69, of Fishersville, Va. went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020 at Augusta Health Center. He was born October 17, 1950 in Gordonsville, Va. He was the son of the late Allen and Caroline Gibson. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Mervan Gibson of Gordonsville. Harold retired from Luck Stone. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening, muscle cars and good food. Harold is survived by his wife, Carolyn Martin Gibson of Fishersville; a daughter, Kerrie Gibson; a granddaughter, Haley Hall; a grandson, Nate Gibson; a great-granddaughter, Genesis, all of Charlottesville. He is also survived by two sisters, Joyce G. Hurt and Brenda G. Lamb and a brother Robert L. Gibson, all of Gordonsville. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Debra Hunt of Stuarts Draft and Terri Davis, of Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Condolences may be left for the family at hillandwood.com.
Gibson, William Harold
Service information
Jan 28
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Holly Memorial Garden
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
