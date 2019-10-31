Alexander William Giffen passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 34 in Durham, N.C. after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 14, 1985, the son of Daria Snider (Phillip) of Gum Spring, Va. and Charles Giffen (Patricia) of Hudson, Wis. He is survived by his Durham, N.C. family, Kelsey Reilly and Jake Thompson and two young children, Emma and Leon, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his siblings, Anne Catlin (Rich) of Albany, Ore., Stephen Giffen (Trudy) of Alpharetta Ga., Michael Giffen (Marie) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Andrew Giffen (Michelle) of Annandale, Va., Nicholas Giffen (Deena) of Henderson, Nev., Matthew Giffen of Glen Allen, Va., Nicole Walter (Richard) of Powhatan, Va. and Blake Snider of Midlothian, Va., along with a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Alexander (Alex) graduated from Albemarle High School in 2003. He then went on to The University of Dayton on a full academic scholarship where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics in 2007. He most recently worked at Yardi in Raleigh, N.C. as a Technical Account Manager, where his Yardi family cared for him deeply. Alexander will be dearly missed by all his family, close friends and coworkers, but he will always be carried close in our hearts. He will be remembered for his amazing strength, deep care for his family and friends, his wonderful sense of humor, his laugh, his love of the Muppets, 007, and sports, and his intelligence. Special thanks to Duke University Medical Center and Duke Hospice for their care of Alexander. A memorial service for Alexander will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Information to follow once plans have been finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 442, Needham, MA 02494 or online at accrf.org.
