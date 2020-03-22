July 10, 1933 - Monday, March 16, 2020 Frederick E. Gignoux III, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by love at the Center for Acute Hospice Care. He was born to the late Frederick E. and Virginia H. Gignoux in Chicago, Ill., on July 10, 1933. He is survived by his family who loved him so very dearly and whom he loved with all his heart, his wife of sixty years, Struthers; his children and grandchildren, Leslie Gignoux Fritz (Scott) and Alison and Audrey Fritz; Hollister McDonnell and Katie and Jimmy Mcdonnell; Noel Reisky de Dubnic (Sandy) and Kemp Reisky de Dubnic. He is also survived by his brother, Philip (Mary Alice Kleinjam); his niece, Caroline Gignoux; and his nephew, Alan Gignoux. He was predeceased by his sister, Suzie Gignoux; his brother, Peter Gignoux; his nephew, Christopher Gignoux; and his stepfather, John Sapienza. Fred attended the Fessenden School and was a graduate of the Landon School and Trinity College. He was proud to serve in the United States Army in Germany as Military Train Commander, 1954 to 1956. He later graduated from the Darden School of Business, a school for which he held great affection throughout his life and to which he returned to work in the Sponsors Office for several years in the late 1970's. Following his graduation from Darden, he worked at International Paper Company in NYC as a market analyst in Marketing Research and Economic Development. In 1969, Fred returned with his family to Charlottesville, where he owned and operated the Tops for Bottoms Diaper Service. The sale of his business allowed Fred to focus on his true dream. His life's passion was to make Thomas Jefferson's vision come true in the growing of grapes in Virginia and he succeeded. His great joy was in his vineyard and in helping others in the planting and grafting. Fred was a gifted plantsman and horticulturist. His keen sense of humor, natural wit and inexhaustible curiosity made life interesting and full of laughter for those who spent time with him. Fred was one funny guy. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and those whose dreams he encouraged throughout his life. Fred served on the Workforce Enterprises Board for many years and he was truly grateful to be a faithful 5 o'clocker at Christ Episcopal Church. Fred's family so deeply appreciated the wise and loving care given to him for so many years by Dr. Barbara Post and Dr. Chris Rembold, for the deep friendship of Lloyd Buruss, the joyful presence of Tiffany Smith and to Hospice of the Piedmont and its Center for Acute Hospice Care for their extraordinarily compassionate care. They gave all of us peace, love, and comfort. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 100 West Jefferson Street, 22902, www.christchurch.org, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville 22911, www.hopva.org. Due to the precautions necessitated by the coronavirus, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, officiated by the Reverend Paul Walker. Friends can share condolences with the family at www.hillandwood.com.
