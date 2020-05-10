Curtis "Spaceship" James Gilmore Jr. Curtis "Spaceship" James Gilmore Jr., age 59, entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. Curtis was born on March 20, 1961 in Charlottesville, Va. to Curtis James Gilmore Sr. and Anna Carr Gilmore. Curtis was preceded in death by his angelic mother, Anna Carr Gilmore, and loving brother, Johnny Fitzgerald Gilmore. Curtis is survived by his father, Curtis James Gilmore Sr.; and one sister, Deidre Gilmore, Charlottesville, Va., who were his strength and protectors. He leaves his legacy to his seven children, four sons, Curtis Brown, Harrisonburg, Va., and Preston Terry, Pittsburg, Pa., Christopher Newman, and Cinque Gilmore; his three daughters, Shalice Brown, Sarde Williams, and Sarnice Williams, all of Charlottesville, Va.; six grandchildren, Jania Williams, Kanari Robinson, Kanice Mawyer, Malakhi Terry, Jaqualynn Brown and Curtis Brown Jr. Curtis also leaves to cherish his memory an uncle, Roscoe Gilmore, Gordonsville, Va.; three nephews, Adonis Gilmore, Laquinn Gilmore, Pertelle Gilmore; one niece, Darnee Taylor; a host of great-nieces and nephews, all of Charlottesville, Va.; a lifetime best friend, John "Bro" Carrington Sr.; and very close friends all whom he loved dearly. Curtis adored spending time with all his family and close friends. He was also infamous for giving lovable nicknames. He will be remembered for his smile and laugh that lit up any room, his honest words of wisdom, love for music, style of dress, and his caring and compassionate heart. His supportive nature towards everyone as well as becoming a man of God will not only be remembered but greatly missed. The family wishes to give a special thank you to UVA Renal Dialysis Unit for it's extensive care over the years, Blue Ridge Pace, all his healthcare professionals and A Better Cremation for his final arrangements. We also wish to give thanks for all the kind words and prayers of comfort given to the family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

