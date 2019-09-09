Elizabeth Anderson Glascock 93, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at Dogwood Village, Orange, Virginia. She was born on January 22, 1926, in Warrenton, Virginia, the youngest of three children. Betty graduated from high school in Warrenton and then attended and graduated from Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1947 with a degree in Merchandising. After college she married Jack Alvin Glascock the love of her life and partner for more than 70 years. She joined him at Hampden Sydney College in Farmville, Va. and worked at Longwood College while Jack finished his undergraduate degree. In 1948 they moved to Woodberry Forest School as Jack began a 43 year teaching career at his alma mater. While at WFS she seized the opportunity to become part of the fabric of the school by running the book store for many years, participating in school plays, organizing faculty children's events, and mentoring new faculty as they acclimated to the Woodberry community. She was also a second mother to countless Woodberry boys as they navigated being away from home at a boarding school for the first time. In the early 70's, Betty decided to try her hand at teaching and began a long and accomplished career of teaching Kindergarten students at Grymes Memorial School and Orange Elementary School. It was always a great thrill for Betty when former students would greet her and share their accomplishments and thanks for her commitment and dedication to their early education. Civic minded as well, she volunteered for many years in the Trinity United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Orange County Visitors' Center and was an active member of the Orange Garden Club. After her teaching career ended, she enjoyed playing golf with Jack, friends and her grandchildren at Woodberry Forest. She and Jack were ardent supporters of UVA sports and attended many football, basketball and baseball games. She also took great pleasure in watching her grandchildren participate in school sports, plays and other school activities. Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her son, Jack Glascock; daughter, Elizabeth Freshwater and husband, Tom; daughter, Christine Bodendorf and husband, Rob, six grandchildren and two-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; brother, Robert Anderson; sister, Isabel Carrico; and granddaughter, Anna Bodendorf Schmeltz. The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Dogwood Village for their devoted kindness, support and love. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Orange Virginia, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity United Methodist Church of Orange, Virginia.
