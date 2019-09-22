Charles Burr Goddin, 86, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, surrounded by close family, his Pastor, and a special friend and Church Elder. Charlie was born in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Emmett Bryan and Dorothy Holloway Goddin. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Mae Goddin Leake, who was very special to him, and his beloved son, Jonathan Avery Goddin. Survivors include his wife of almost 62 years, Norma Davis Goddin; his daughter, Karen Goddin Gillaspie; son-in-law, Edward Carl Gillaspie; four grandchildren, Matthew Kyle Goddin, Aaron Christopher Goddin, Sarah Elizabeth Gillaspie, and Carter Steen Gillaspie; and special nephews, Curtis Parker Leake and Douglas Bryan Leake. Also left to cherish his memory are many grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins, along with his dear neighbors who looked out for him and helped him with anything he ever needed. He had countless friends, many of whom he knew and loved his entire life. Charlie graduated from Lane High School, attended the University of Virginia where he was a member of the UVA Pep Band, and he served in the U.S. Army for 3 years during the Korean War. He was a plumbing and heating salesman with Noland Company for 35 years. He was active in many community and civic organizations and served as an usher with the University of Virginia for a variety of events. Charlie was a Master Mason and a life member of Widow's Son Lodge No. 60, one of the oldest Masonic Lodges in VA. He held various offices in the Lodge and served as Worshipful Master. He followed in his father's footsteps and was active in the Grand Commandry of the Knights Templar. He was also a proud member of the Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Company. Charlie took over the office of Treasurer for the Fire Company after his father stepped down from that office in the 1950's and he served them up until two weeks ago. Charlie was an avid collector and member of the Charlottesville Coin Club. He was especially fond of looking for and finding rare coins. For close to 55 years Charlie was a member of First Christian Church. Over the years he has served as Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, Deacon, and lately he held the position of being the A #1 Money Counter. He knew the Lord and treasured his Church family. He was a loyal, dedicated, hardworking man who fiercely loved his family. He thoroughly enjoyed hosting get-togethers in his home and spending time with his family and the friends he loved. He was an honorable man of impeccable character and he will forever be missed. The family would like to thank the staff at the University of Virginia Medical Center for their thorough and compassionate care, especially nurses Mike, Jamie, and Elizabeth. Visitation will be held at First Christian Church of Keswick, 3285 Keswick Road, Keswick, VA 22947, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. with Pastors Cody Rader, David Tyree, and Parker Leake officiating. The family invites everyone to join them for a fellowship meal immediately following the service. A graveside service at Holly Memorial Gardens will begin at 3 p.m. All are welcome. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 406, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or First Christian Church of Keswick online at www.fcckeswick.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
