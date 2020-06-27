Gregory Hugh Godfrey, 70, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1949. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, James and Juanita Godfrey. He is survived by his brother, Donald Malcolm Godfrey; his loving wife of 45 years, Sally McGraw Godfrey; his son, Gregory Scott Godfrey and his wife, Sarah Alexander Godfrey; his daughter, Whitney Godfrey Campbell and her husband, Chad Campbell; and his four grandchildren, Piper, Peri, Gunner and Deacon. Greg played football at Albemarle High School, Fork Union Military Academy and the University of Virginia, graduating in 1973. He was a teacher and coach before starting his company, Godfrey Property Management, in 1988. He was also a member of the National Association of Realtors for 37 years. Greg will be loved and missed by his family. Out of respect for Greg's wishes, there will be no service.
Most Popular
-
Daniel Gade wins Virginia GOP bid for Senate seat held by Warner
-
Ruckersville man to spend 15 years in prison in child porn case
-
Washington and Lee University professors discuss name change and removal of all references to the Confederacy
-
McGhee, Carrie Leigh
-
Richardson appeared to withhold promotion for firefighter at center of budget battle
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.