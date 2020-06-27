Gregory Hugh Godfrey, 70, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1949. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, James and Juanita Godfrey. He is survived by his brother, Donald Malcolm Godfrey; his loving wife of 45 years, Sally McGraw Godfrey; his son, Gregory Scott Godfrey and his wife, Sarah Alexander Godfrey; his daughter, Whitney Godfrey Campbell and her husband, Chad Campbell; and his four grandchildren, Piper, Peri, Gunner and Deacon. Greg played football at Albemarle High School, Fork Union Military Academy and the University of Virginia, graduating in 1973. He was a teacher and coach before starting his company, Godfrey Property Management, in 1988. He was also a member of the National Association of Realtors for 37 years. Greg will be loved and missed by his family. Out of respect for Greg's wishes, there will be no service.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Godfrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries