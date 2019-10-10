Hubert Charles Goff of 898 Chapel Hill Rd., Charlottesville, Va., lost his battle with Cancer on October 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 665 Old Lynchburg Rd., Charlottesville, Va.

Flowers may be sent to that same address . Someone will be there at 12:30 p.m. to receive.

