Martin Goldstone, 94, of Charlottesville, Va., died on September 30, 2019, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care. Born on August 16, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Sydonia and Jack Goldstone. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn (Mickey) Goldstone; and his brother, Jonas Goldstone. Mickey married his namesake and love of his life Marilyn (Mickey) Levine and they had many happy years together. Mickey was a proud World War II veteran and often could be seen wearing his World War II Veteran's baseball cap. He was a professional engineer and worked in a number of corporations. He moved from New York to Virginia to be near his family. He loved poker, fishing, UVA men's soccer and basketball. He supported the MLS soccer teams that are coached by his son-in-law and grandson. Mickey is survived by daughters, Phyllis Arena and husband, Bruce, and Judy Spellman and husband, Ed; grandchildren, Kenny Arena and wife, Jenny, Jason Spellman, and Emma Spellman and great-grandchildren, Wayde and Holden Arena. Mickey will be missed by his sister-in-law, Joan Goldstone, his nieces and nephews, poker buddies, wonderful caregivers, and many friends he made along the way. Thank you for the care and support from Well Family Medicine, Amy Martin, P.A, staff on Wendel 2 at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Center for Acute Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or a charity of your choice. Private graveside services will be conducted in New York. A celebration of life will be planned in Charlottesville at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
