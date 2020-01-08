Joyce Louise Lang Good, age 83, left this earthly world for heaven surrounded by her children, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her home in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on June 7, 1936, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late William Franklin and Louise Quisenberry Lang. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Jay Good, and siblings, William Franklin Lang Jr., Pearon Gordon Lang, Adele Hicks, Littie Wright, and Edith Walters. Joyce is survived by one brother, John Joseph Lang; children, Gail Good Sanders and partner, Michael Hawkins, of Louisa, Glen Allen Good and wife, Colette Sheehy, of Crozet, Michael Jay Good and wife, Lynn Good, of Ruckersville, and Christopher Lang Good of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Jacquelynn Williams Zimmerman and Mike Taylor, of Charlottesville, Kaitlin Anne Good and husband, Dorian Alden of Portland, Oregon, Ryann Sheehy of Crozet, Timothy Good and partner, Catalina San Giorgio, of Ivy, Daniel Hawkins and wife, Sasha, of Fork Union, Brandon Hawkins and wife, Ashley, of Louisa, Randy Batten of Ruckersville, Stedman Batten and partner, Nicole Carpenter, of Ruckersville; great-grandchildren, K'Leigh Nicole Williams, Mary Elizabeth Hawkins, Devon Campbell, Dakota Taylor, Shawn Good, and Timothy Wilder Good; and dear friends, Chuck Ganoe of Charlottesville, and Chad Jones and wife, Lindsey, of Charlottesville. A native to Charlottesville, Joyce was proud of her Woolen Mills roots and started her education at Clark Elementary, later graduating from Lane High School in 1954. She began her professional career in the typing pool at State Farm Insurance before dedicating much of her life to raising her four children. In 1982, Joyce shared her love of children with the patients at Pediatrics Associates who she cared for as if they were her own. Joyce's selfless nature made no one a stranger at her home and visitors were always quick to receive one of her signature tuna fish sandwiches. After retirement, Joyce and her late husband Carroll researched their genealogy, which led her to join the following organizations: the United States Daughters of 1812, the Madisons of Montpelier Chapter; the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Madison Chapter; the National Society of the Colonial Dames XVII Century, House of Burgesses Chapter; the National Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists, Colonel Joshua Fry Chapter. Her warmth and maternal care, felt both by her loved ones and all who knew her, will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Va. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Park Street, Charlottesville, Va., with Pastor Keith Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions by made to Hospice of the Piedmont. Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
201 North 1st Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
11:00AM
735 Park Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
