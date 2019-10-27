Patricia Davis Goode, 54, of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born on March 31, 1965, in Charlottesville, a daughter of Ruby Mae (Moyer) Davis of Scottsville and the late Benjamin Perkins Davis. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wayne Goode. Patricia attended Fluvanna County High School and was employed at Farmington Country Club for over twenty years as a Captain in the Banquet Department. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, William Mason Goode, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage; her son, Quinton Goode and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Morris, all of Scottsville; her sister, Linda Davis of Stuarts Draft; two brothers, Dean Davis (Judy) of Scottsville and Wayne Davis (Linda) of North Carolina; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor David Vogt. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday evening, October 28, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.