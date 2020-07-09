March 22, 1924 - July 2, 2020 Richard Atlee Goodling passed away at the age of 96, on July 2, 2020, at his home in Waynesboro, Virginia. Dick is survived by Donna (née Sprenkel), his wife of 67 years; sons, Jace (Louise) of Afton, Virginia, and Rob (Gigi) of Santa Monica, California; grandchildren, Atlee (Lisa), Clarke, Max, and India; and his sister, Nancy. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annetta; sisters, Isabel and Patty; and brothers, Robert and William. Dick was born on March 22, 1924, in York County, Pennsylvania. He graduated from high school at the age of 16 and enrolled in the first class of York College in 1941. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted at age 18 in the U.S. Navy pilot training program during World War II. After leaving the service in 1946, he graduated from Penn State University in 1950 with a degree in horticulture. After college, Dick moved to Virginia and was a long-time fruit grower in the North Garden and Covesville areas. In 1969, he began a career in government aimed at helping those less fortunate. He was appointed to be the Virginia State Director of the Farmers Home Administration of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and served until 1977. During his tenure, Virginia moved from the bottom three to the top three states in the U.S. in new, rural, low-income home loans and construction, with 42,000 new units built. He helped improve many lives, especially in southwest Virginia, through programs to construct public water and sewage systems and other infrastructure in underdeveloped areas, and to enable private citizens to own their own homes. He later served as Director of Native American Programs for the U.S. Government from 1990 to 1993. Over a fifty-year period, Dick owned, trained, and raced thoroughbred horses. After retirement, he returned full time to his beloved sport for ten years, and was typically at the track by 5 a.m. daily. Dick was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Greenwood since 1977. His burial was private. The family wishes to thank Dick's caregivers, particularly Jackie Kline with Intrepid Hospice and Jackie Ensley. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 38, Greenwood, VA 22943, or the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 671, Waynesboro, VA 22980. McDow Funeral Home 1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980
