Douglas Marshall Gordon, 85, of Syria, Va., passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home. He was born December 5, 1934, to the late Ernest Franklin Gordon and Mamie Richards Gordon. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Glen Franklin Gordon; sisters, Alice Gordon Lohr and her husband, Belvin and Thelma Gordon Terry and her husband, Clyde and Frances Gordon Hicks and her husband, Joseph Jr. He is survived by a sister, Ada B. Gordon and many cousins and friends. He attended Criglersville High School and Madison High School. He was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Syria and lived at home all of his life helping his father doing farming and carpentry work and taking care of him when he was old. He had a lot of friends and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Criglersville Cemetery conducted by the Rev. David LeFon.
Gordon, Douglas Marshall
