September 23, 1959 - Saturday, May 2, 2020 Johnetta Denise Gordon of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, N.C. Born in Charlottesville, on September 23, 1959, she was the daughter of Ms. Etta Morris Gordon and the late John Gordon. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Helen Gordon Sr. and John and Agnes Morris. Boo, as she was affectionately known, was a 1977 graduate of Albemarle High School and furthered her education at Virginia State University. She worked for many years at UVA Medical Center until she relocated to Raleigh where she worked as a caregiver and companion for the elderly. She leaves to cherish memories a son, William S. Isabelle; mother, Etta M. Gordon; granddaughter, Phoenix R. Isabelle who was the light of her life; brother, Leon T. Gordon (Holly), all of Charlottesville; and Kialoni Irfan of Hamptons, N.Y.; her life partner, William Buffin of Raleigh; three aunts, Yvonne Watkins and Secilia Kelly of Philadelphia, Pa., and Cheryl Morris of Charlottesville; three uncles, Norman Morris of Charlottesville, Raymond Morris of Philadelphia, and Raymond Gordon of Alexandria, Va.; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends who will truly miss her. She will lie in repose from 12 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be private due to current regulations. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St, N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
