November 11, 1942 - Monday, April 6, 2020 Vesta Lee Gordon, of Charlottesville, died at her home on Monday, April 6, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by a number of cousins in Virginia and Florida and a host of friends. Born in Charlottesville on November 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Henry Burr Gordon and Vesta Lee Gordon. A graduate of St. Anne's School and Hollins College, she spent her junior year in the Hollins Abroad program in Paris, which she often described as one of the great experiences of her life. After receiving a master's degree in history from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in library science from Florida State University, she worked as a librarian for nearly twenty years at the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, St. Johns River Community College in Palatka, Florida, and the University of Georgia. In 1985, she opened The Book Broker, an antiquarian book shop in Charlottesville. She was a member of the American Association of Antiquarian Booksellers (A.B.A.A.) and was a highly respected appraiser of rare books, manuscripts and document collections. An enthusiastic traveler since her college year in Paris, she returned many times to France and visited other parts of Europe and Southeast Asia. An ardent and generous supporter of classical music, she seldom missed a Tuesday Evening Concert, symphony performance or HD opera at the Paramount. She was a longtime member of the Fortnightly Club, the Contemporary Club, and the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society. Always reserved, sometimes stern in demeanor, she was the kindest and most generous of friends to those who came to know her, with a lively sense of humor and a sharp eye for the absurd. For many years, she hosted a festive New Year's Day Open House to which friends from far and wide traveled to partake of collard greens, black-eyed peas, ham biscuits and holiday spirits. Her rescue cats were beloved companions throughout her life. During her recent illness, she was immensely grateful for the assistance of Becky Turner and a devoted team of caregivers. Burial at Riverview Cemetery will be private. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901, caspca.org/give/donate-now or to the Tuesday Evening Concert Series, 108 Fifth Street SE, Suite 208, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902 tecs.org/support. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vesta Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries